Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $46,579.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.27 or 0.00724045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.14 or 0.01957834 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,745,433 coins and its circulating supply is 427,484,997 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

