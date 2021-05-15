Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

