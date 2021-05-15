Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 4,721,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.