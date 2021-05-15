Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $29.44 on Friday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

PLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

