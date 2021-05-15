PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

