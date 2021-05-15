Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PBL stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.59. 31,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,008. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$14.93 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.79.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,650.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

