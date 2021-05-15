Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $437.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.78 and its 200-day moving average is $360.16. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

