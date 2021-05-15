Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells $4,142,670.70 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $437.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

