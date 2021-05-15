Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

