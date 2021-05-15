Portion (PRT) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $166,039.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,819,911 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.