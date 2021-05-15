Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.78, but opened at $37.82. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 9,124 shares.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $5,559,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

