Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

