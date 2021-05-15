Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POW. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.35 and a 12 month high of C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.17.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

