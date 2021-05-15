Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 814,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,912. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $80,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,355 shares of company stock worth $836,061. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.