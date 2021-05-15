Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Premier has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Premier by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

