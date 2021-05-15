Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,787 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

