ProAssurance Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

