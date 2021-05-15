Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Progenity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 638,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Progenity has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

