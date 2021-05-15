Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.14% of Property Solutions Acquisition worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

