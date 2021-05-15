Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

