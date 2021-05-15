Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.70

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $25.70. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 3,531 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

