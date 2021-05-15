Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

