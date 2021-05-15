Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

PRLB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 696,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $89.85 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

