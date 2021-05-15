Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.14.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.45. 463,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $173.16 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

