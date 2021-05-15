Pundi X Price Tops $0.0075 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

