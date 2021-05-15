PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PYR stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.