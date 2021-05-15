Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of YETI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $10,528,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.