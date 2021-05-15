Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:LB opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $71.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in L Brands by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

