Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By Wedbush

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

