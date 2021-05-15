Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

