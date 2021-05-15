Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

