Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Raymond James

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$160.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$167.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.37.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

