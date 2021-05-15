Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

ARGO stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

