Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

