Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

