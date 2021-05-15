Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

