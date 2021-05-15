Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Cut by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,741,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,906,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

