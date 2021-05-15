Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.