Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised by Analyst

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

