Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kimberly Rutledge Sells 14,635 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Q2 stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.