Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Issued By William Blair

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NLS opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

