Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.