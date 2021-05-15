Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Issued By Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

