Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

