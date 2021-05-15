Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

RNW opened at C$18.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

