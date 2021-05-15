Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.18. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.97 and a 52 week high of C$35.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.