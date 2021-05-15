Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

