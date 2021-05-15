Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OEC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

