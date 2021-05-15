QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.82

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.82 and traded as high as $48.19. QCR shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 55,063 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $754.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

