Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $98,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

